John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan after the star reacts to his viral video

A viral video captured WWE wrestler and actor John Cena singing "Bholi Si Surat" from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai". The video caught attention, prompting a response from Shah Rukh Khan himself. The Bollywood star appreciated Cena's rendition and humorously suggested a duet.

John Cena immediately replied to the Bollywood star, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness; thank you for all you do."

In the viral video, John Cena expressed, "You never know where you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow, so I am going to try my best to learn the song."

The song "Bholi Si Surat" is from the 1997 film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Karisma Kapoor. The film was a commercial success and remains popular for its memorable songs and performances. Shah Rukh Khan"s successful 2023 included three blockbuster releases— "Pathaan", Atlee"s "Jawan", and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".