John Cena recreates iconic move at Anant and Radhika's wedding

WWE champion-turned-actor John Cena looked enthusiastic as he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's main wedding event in a traditional powder blue buttoned-up suit yesterday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

As he walked the red carpet, Cena paused to pose for photographers who exuberantly called out his name. In a moment that thrilled both fans and the media, he performed his iconic "You can't see me" hand gesture, a nod to his WWE persona.

CENA DOING THE YOU CAN'T SEE ME BHANGRA. HE'S THE GOAT MAN

pic.twitter.com/9eFFzVHTVV — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) July 12, 2024

A video consisting of Cena's performance during the groom's (Anant's) welcoming procession ceremony also surfaced on social media which became viral. He was seen enacting his "You can't see me" pose during his bhangra dance moves.

Earlier, a video of him getting a safa (turban) tied at the venue, while dressed in a traditional sherwani, melted netizens' hearts.

John arrived in Mumbai last Friday morning for the big wedding. He was greeted by paparazzi calling him "John babu" and "John kaka," to whom he waved before heading to his hotel.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was a star-studded affair, drawing celebrities worldwide including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among others.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' today (July 13) and culminate with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14, promising three days worth of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The event comes just days after Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2025, after two decades in the ring. He promised a farewell tour with numerous dates and an epic final fight, assuring fans that he would remain involved with the wrestling franchise that launched his career.