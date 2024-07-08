John Cena promises epic final match, retirement tour in 2025

John Cena, a renowned American actor, rapper, and professional wrestler, announced his retirement from professional wrestling after the 2025 season. Cena, known for his two-decade-long career in the ring, promised fans a farewell tour with numerous dates and an epic final match, though he noted his physical limits, saying he feels "at my end."

Delivering an emotional speech to World Wrestling Entertainment fans in Toronto on Saturday night, Cena expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years."

Fans expressed disappointment with chanting 'boos' as he revealed his decision to retire after the 2025 season. Cena assured the crowd he would remain involved with WWE even after his retirement.

In a subsequent news conference, Cena reiterated his physical struggles but emphasised his continued passion for the sport.

Cena's career highlights include being a 16-time WWE champion, debuting in the early 2000s as the "Doctor of Thuganomics", a fan-favourite rapper character known for his gold chains and backward hat, challenging opponents to rap battles. He successfully transitioned to other popular personas in wrestling and Hollywood.

Cena has starred in films like "Blockers" and "The Suicide Squad", and has been a recurring figure in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. He recently appeared in the comedy thriller "Argylle" and the hit movie "Barbie". Additionally, he guest-starred in the third season of FX's "The Bear" and is set to host Discovery's Shark Week 2024.