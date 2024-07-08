Margot Robbie expects first child with husband Tom Ackerely

Renowned "Barbie" actress Margot Robbie is rumoured to be expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, a film producer. This speculation arose after recent vacation photos from Italy appeared to show Robbie with a baby bump.

Sources have now confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine, although the couple has not yet made an official statement. Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in 2016 during a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who met on the set of a 2013 "World War II" film, and have been married for eight years, have kept their relationship mostly off the grid . Recently, the pair were captured savouring a romantic boat ride on Italy's picturesque Lake Como. Robbie was seen flaunting her baby bump in photos shared by the Daily Mail.

The actress was recently spotted having a whale of a vacation in Italy. She was photographed in a white crop top that flaunted her baby bump, paired with a chic oversized blazer. She completed her looks with black, low-rise pants, a cream purse, and gold earrings. Her husband, Tom Ackerley, kept it casual in a beige shirt and brown pants. The filmmaker was observed carefully assisting his pregnant wife onto a yacht as they set off on a scenic boat ride.

In 2013, the actress from the "Suicide Squad" met her husband Tom Ackerley, while working on the film "Suite Française." Their relationship grew over two years before they decided to tie the knot.

In a 2016 interview with Vogue, she fondly recalled their unexpected love story, humourously dubbing Ackerley as "the most handsome man in London." Their relationship began as a close friendship, eventually leading them to co-found their own production company, LuckyChap. Among their notable projects, the film "Barbie" stands out.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Ackerley shared insights into his marriage with Robbie, revealing that they are together "every hour of the day". "It's effortless. We don't switch gears; it all flows together seamlessly," he remarked.

Reflecting on how she unexpectedly fell for her husband, Margot Robbie shared in a 2016 Vogue interview, "I was the ultimate single woman. Relationships made me feel nauseous. Then, suddenly, it came out of the blue. We had been friends for so long. I always had feelings for him but convinced myself he wouldn't feel the same. I kept telling myself, 'Don't ruin it, Margot. Don't be foolish and confess your feelings.' But when it finally happened, it felt so natural. Suddenly, everything clicked in a way nothing ever had before."