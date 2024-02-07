Oscar nominee America Ferrera to make her directorial debut

TV & Film
Following her historic Oscar nomination, America Ferrera, best known for her roles in "Ugly Betty" and "How to Train Your Dragon", is stepping behind the camera to make her feature directorial debut. The project, titled "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter", is an adaptation of Erika Sánchez's bestselling novel and is currently in development at Amazon MGM's Orion Pictures.

The announcement comes as Ferrera rides the wave of her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in the film "Barbie". Ferrera's transition to directing marks a significant milestone in her multifaceted career. The film was initially slated for development at Netflix in 2021 but has since found a home at Amazon, with Ferrera still attached to direct.

"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" tells the story of Julia Reyes, a young aspiring writer navigating the complexities of her Mexican immigrant family in Chicago. Julia embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about her deceased sister, Olga, whose seemingly perfect facade hides darker secrets. The project aligns with Orion Pictures' commitment to showcasing underrepresented voices in filmmaking.

Ferrera brings a wealth of experience to her directorial debut, having previously directed episodes of "Superstore" and "Gentefied", which she also executive produced. Her acting career has been marked by groundbreaking roles, including her Emmy-winning performance in "Ugly Betty" and her voice work in the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" is penned by screenwriter Linda Yvette Chávez, known for her work on "Flamin' Hot". The film will be produced by a diverse team including Doreen Wilcox Little, Charles D King, Poppy Hanks, David Kuhn, and Greta Talia Fuentes.

The film's release date has yet to be announced.

 

