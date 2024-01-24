Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination

Yesterday, the 96th Academy Awards unveiled nominations, recognizing Nazrin Choudhury, a British American screenwriter, director, and actress of Bangladeshi origin.

Her short film "Red, White, and Blue" secured a nomination in the Best Short Film category, co-produced by Choudhury and Sara McFarlane, featuring Hollywood actress Brittany Snow in the lead role.

As per synopsis, "Red, White, and Blue" tells the story of Rachel, a single parent facing a challenging predicament, compelled to traverse state borders in pursuit of a vital abortion. As we delve into Rachel's life and the unfolding events that precipitated this journey, a heartbreaking truth emerges, altering the course of her life irrevocably.

Nazrin Choudhury has written 1 episode of Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan" series, 2 episodes of BBC One's "EastEnders" series, and 8 episodes of AMC channel's "Fear the Walking Dead" series. Besides, she has gained experience by working as a screenwriter for several TV programs. This time she started her journey as a director with "Red, White and Blue."

Born to Bangladeshi parents, Nazrin Choudhury was raised in South West London, England. She studied Biomedical Science at King's College London and graduated with a BSc Hons with a view to becoming a doctor but became a writer instead.

She is the recipient of a "Focus on Talent" award with DNA Films and was awarded a scholarship by Channel4/Film 4 to study for an MA in Screenwriting at the Northern Film School. Additionally, Nazrin is the recipient of the Imison award for her critically-acclaimed play, "Mixed Blood," and an Arts Council of England award for her novel, My England.

In 2020, Nazrin became the screenwriter for "American Radical" which starred Rami Malek in the lead role.

Nazrin Choudhury's "Red, White and Blue" will be competing with other short films including "The After", "Invincible", "Knight of Fortune", and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."

The 96th edition of the annual Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.