TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 24, 2024 10:41 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:01 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 24, 2024 10:41 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:01 AM
Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination
Nazrin Choudhury bagged Oscar nomination for her short film "Red,white and Blue" Photo: Collected

Yesterday, the 96th Academy Awards unveiled nominations, recognizing Nazrin Choudhury, a British American screenwriter, director, and actress of Bangladeshi origin. 

Her short film "Red, White, and Blue" secured a nomination in the Best Short Film category, co-produced by Choudhury and Sara McFarlane, featuring Hollywood actress Brittany Snow in the lead role.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination
Photo: Taken from Nazrin's Instagram

As per synopsis, "Red, White, and Blue" tells the story of Rachel, a single parent facing a challenging predicament, compelled to traverse state borders in pursuit of a vital abortion. As we delve into Rachel's life and the unfolding events that precipitated this journey, a heartbreaking truth emerges, altering the course of her life irrevocably. 

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination
Photo: Taken from Academy Awards main page.

Nazrin Choudhury has written 1 episode of Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan" series, 2 episodes of BBC One's "EastEnders" series, and 8 episodes of AMC channel's "Fear the Walking Dead" series. Besides, she has gained experience by working as a screenwriter for several TV programs. This time she started her journey as a director with "Red, White and Blue."

Born to Bangladeshi parents, Nazrin Choudhury was raised in South West London, England. She studied Biomedical Science at King's College London and graduated with a BSc Hons with a view to becoming a doctor but became a writer instead.

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination
Photo: Taken from Nazrin's Instagram

She is the recipient of a "Focus on Talent" award with DNA Films and was awarded a scholarship by Channel4/Film 4 to study for an MA in Screenwriting at the Northern Film School. Additionally, Nazrin is the recipient of the Imison award for her critically-acclaimed play, "Mixed Blood," and an Arts Council of England award for her novel, My England.

In 2020, Nazrin became the screenwriter for "American Radical" which starred Rami Malek in the lead role. 

Nazrin Choudhury's "Red, White and Blue" will be competing with other short films including "The After", "Invincible", "Knight of Fortune", and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."

2024 Oscar Nominations
Read more

2024 Oscar Nominations: See the full list of nominees

The 96th edition of the annual Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.

Related topic:
96th Academy awardsOscars 2024Nazrin Choudhury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi filmmakers get a shot to compete at Oscars

Bangladeshi filmmakers get a shot to compete at Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards live telecast to start an hour early

This film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official Oscars submission

This film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official Oscars submission

Vir Das clarifies why Indian comedians don't host award shows 

2024 Oscar Nominations

2024 Oscar Nominations: See the full list of nominees

15h ago
তারা পুলিশ, ডাকাতিও করেন
|বাংলাদেশ

তারা পুলিশ, ডাকাতিও করেন

গত ছয় মাসে ঢাকার বিভিন্ন আদালতে জমা দেওয়া পুলিশের প্রতিবেদনে এ ধরনের অপরাধে জড়িত সাত পুলিশ সদস্যের নামও প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাড়ে ৮ ঘণ্টা পর আরিচা ও সোয়া ৫ ঘণ্টা পর পাটুরিয়ায় ফেরি চলাচল শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification