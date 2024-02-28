Last 5 Oscar winners to unveil all four acting category nominees, after 15 years

The 2009 Oscars ceremony can be said to hold a special place in the hearts of many viewers. One particularly memorable aspect was the exhilarating presentation of the four acting Oscars. Past winners introduced the current nominees for each award, leading to enthusiastic standing ovations from the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

Experienced stars of awards ceremonies such as Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep showed genuine excitement in glimpses captured on screen. The heartfelt comments made by past winners deeply touched the current nominees, leading to visible emotions, including tears from Anne Hathaway. The embrace shared among the new winners created a sense of camaraderie akin to joining an esteemed and exclusive group, enhancing the emotional impact of the occasion as a whole.

In the 15 years since that memorable night, which was conceptualised by producers Laurence Mark and Bill Condon, fans of the Oscars have consistently pleaded with the Academy to reintroduce this beloved Field of Dreams-inspired format. According to The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by the Academy, on March 10, their wishes will indeed be granted.

The Academy typically keeps the identities of award presenters under wraps until the event, but it's a fair bet that the previous year's acting champions — Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — will each present an award in their respective categories. This assumption holds as they were all included in the initial list of presenters revealed by the Academy on Monday.

Additionally, by carefully analysing the announcement, other previous winners will likely join the lineup as presenters. Notably, the list comprises past recipients such as Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, and Al Pacino for Best Actor, Jessica Lange for Best Actress, Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor, and Lupita Nyong'o for Best Supporting Actress.