Michael Jackson biopic cast revealed

In the highly anticipated biopic "Michael", which chronicles the life of the King of pop, Michael Jackson, director Antoine Fuqua and Oscar-winning producer Graham King have assembled a talented cast to portray the iconic Jackson family.

Following an extensive global search, Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, has been chosen to portray the King of Pop himself, with 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi taking on the role of young Michael. Fans eagerly awaited the announcement of the remaining cast members who would portray the rest of the Jackson family.

Scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, 2025, the film is currently in production. Colman Domingo has been cast as the family patriarch, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long will portray mother Katherine Jackson. Additionally, Miles Teller will portray lawyer John Branca.

The ensemble portraying the Jackson 5 has also been unveiled, with Jamal R. Henderson and Jayden Harville playing Jermaine Jackson in different stages of his life. Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will portray Marlon Jackson, while Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards will take on the roles of Tito Jackson. Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will portray the elder and younger versions of Jackie Jackson, respectively.

Graham King, the producer of the film, emphasised the magnitude of the project, stating, "The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years." He expressed excitement about bringing this exceptional group of actors to audiences worldwide.

Younger actors such as Harville, Hunter, and Edwards are making their mark in the film industry, with previous experience ranging from commercials to Broadway performances. Meanwhile, the seasoned actors portraying the older Jackson brothers bring a wealth of experience from film, television, and stage productions.

"Michael" is produced by Graham King in collaboration with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Antoine Fuqua directs the film from a screenplay by Oscar-nominee John Logan. Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle distribution in most territories.