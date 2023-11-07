Michael Jackson earns top spot on Forbes list

After 14 years of his passing, the legendary "King of Pop" Michael Jackson continues to captivate the world with his enduring influence. He remains a subject of perpetual fascination, with his music and iconic "Moonwalk" dance moves drawing adoration from fans across the globe.

Once again, headlines are graced by the name of Michael Jackson, as he sets records even after his untimely demise in 2009. In 2023, details about the deceased superstar's astounding earnings were disclosed by Forbes.

This year, Michael Jackson has earned a staggering $115 million, securing the top spot on the list. This income includes proceeds from a show dedicated to him, as well as earnings from the production of his biopic.

Notably, Michael Jackson has raked in $85 million from the "MJ: The Musical" show, as reported by Forbes. Additionally, his biopic, helmed by Hollywood director Antonie Fuqua, has contributed significantly to this substantial financial figure.

Forbes publishes this list annually, and after four years, Jackson has reclaimed the top position. In 2019, he had previously held the number one spot. Following Michael Jackson on this year's list are Elvis Presley and Ray Manzarek at the second and third positions, respectively.

Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009. He was a multi-talented artiste, renowned as a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.