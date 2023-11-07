Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:21 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 06:34 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Eminent folk singer Nadira Begum no more

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:21 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 06:34 AM
Photo: Star

Renowned folk and Baul artiste Nadira Begum has passed away. She died on Monday night at 9 pm, while under medical care at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. The news of the artist's death has been confirmed by lyricist and organizer A A M Mostafizur Rahman.

He mentioned that artiste's body will will taken to the village home in Jaipurhat at the today for burial.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nadira Begum, famous for the song 'Kolo Kolo Cholo Cholo Nodi Kore Tolmolo,' was the daughter of renowne

Read more

Jt forces on patrol, but Hindus, AL men still in panic

d lyricist and composer A K M Abdul Aziz. She was listed as a music artist on the radio in 1960, and was the recipient of the Shilpakala Padak. In addition to her musical career, she has served as the President of the Baul Academy for an extended period.

Related topic:
Nadira BegumNadira Begum death
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাধীন-সার্বভৌম ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের জন্য আমাদের ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, গাজায় এ নৃশংসতা ১৯৭১ সালে আমাদের মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময় অমানবিক নির্যাতনের শিকার দুই লাখ নারীর কথা মনে করিয়ে দিচ্ছে।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে বাস-পিকআপ ভ্যান সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪, আহত ১৫

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে