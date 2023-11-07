Eminent folk singer Nadira Begum no more

Renowned folk and Baul artiste Nadira Begum has passed away. She died on Monday night at 9 pm, while under medical care at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. The news of the artist's death has been confirmed by lyricist and organizer A A M Mostafizur Rahman.

He mentioned that artiste's body will will taken to the village home in Jaipurhat at the today for burial.

Nadira Begum, famous for the song 'Kolo Kolo Cholo Cholo Nodi Kore Tolmolo,' was the daughter of renowne

d lyricist and composer A K M Abdul Aziz. She was listed as a music artist on the radio in 1960, and was the recipient of the Shilpakala Padak. In addition to her musical career, she has served as the President of the Baul Academy for an extended period.