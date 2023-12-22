Stars we lost in 2023,

In 2023, the entertainment industry witnessed the unfortunate demise of several luminaries. While they may no longer remain with us, their legacies endure through their creative works. Their remarkable contributions will continue to resonate in the domains of film, television dramas, dance, and music.

Farooque

Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, a renowned actor, Member of Parliament, and valiant Freedom Fighter, breathed his last on May 15, 2023 whilst undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Farooque, adoringly known as 'Mia Bhai,' was born on August 18, 1948, in Dhaka. He made his first film debut in 1971 with the film "Jolchhobi" directed by H Akbar. Subsequently, in 1973, he played a role in the Liberation War-themed film "Abar Tora Manush Ho" directed by Khan Ataur Rahman, and in 1974, he appeared in director Narayan Ghosh Mita's film "Alor Michil".

Farooque's notable filmography includes "Sareng Bou", "Lathial", "Sujon Sokhi", "Nayanmoni", "Mia Bhai", "Golapi Ekhon Traine", "Din Jai Kotha Thakey", "Sokhi Tumi Kar", and "Shurjogrohon" amongst others

Farooque earned recognition for his exceptional talent, receiving the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for his outstanding performance in the film "Lathial". In 2016, his illustrious career was further celebrated when he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Film Awards.

In the 2018 Eleventh National Parliament Election, Farooque was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Awami League, representing the Dhaka-17 Constituency.

Sohanur Rahman Sohan

Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passed away on September 13, 2023. The director peacefully departed in his sleep at his residence.

Sohanur Rahman Sohan directed several popular movies, including "Keyamot Theke Keyamot", "Amar Desh Amar Prem", "Shojon", "Amar Ghor Amar Behesht", "Ananta Bhalobasha", "Swami Chintai", "Amar Jaan Amar Pran", "Poran Jai Joliya Re", "Koti Takar Prem", "The Speed" and so on.

The debut film directed by filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan was "Biswas Abiswas". Through Sohan, stars like Salman Shah, Moushumi, Popy, and Erin Zaman were introduced to the industry. Additionally, he served as the director for Shakib Khan's debut movie "Ananta Bhalobasha".

Syed Salahuddin Zaki

Renowned filmmaker Syed Salahuddin Zaki, born on August 26, 1946, passed away this year on September 19, at the age of 77. He gained fame for directing the movie "Ghuddi" released in 1980, which won him the National Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer.

Zaki, a distinguished figure in the film industry, received the Ekushey Padak in 2021. Throughout his career, he produced several films, including "Laal Benarasi" and "Ayna Bibir Pala". His contributions left a lasting impact, and he won the hearts of audiences with his cinematic work.

Zeenat Barkatullah

Ekushey Padak-winning dancer Zeenat Barkatullah, honoured for her exceptional contributions to dance, passed away on September 20, 2023, aged 72. Besides her illustrious dance career, she was also recognised for her acting talents and received the prestigious Ekushey Padak in 2022, acknowledging her significant impact on the arts.

Homayra Himu

Television drama actress Homayra Himu passed away on November 2, 2023. She entered the acting scene in 2006 through stage plays, making her television debut in the drama "Chayabithi". In the same year, she also appeared in a TV serial titled "Private Investigator".

Additionally, she garnered attention for her roles in numerous dramas such as "Bari Bari Sari Sari", "Housefull" and "Gulshan Avenue". Notably, she recently acted in dramas like "Chapabaj", "Guinness Book E Nam", "Bou Birodh", and more shortly before her passing.

Rajib Ashraf

Rajib Ashraf, the lyricist behind Arnob's popular song "Hok Kolorob", passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 38.

He also penned notable songs such as "Naam Chilo Na", "Prokrito Jol, Ghum", "Dhushor Megh" and "Rod Boleche Hobe", to name a few.

Shafi Bikrompuri

Filmmaker Shafi Bikrompuri passed away on October 18 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Bangkok. He had been unwell for an extended period.

A luminary in the world of cinema, he left an indelible mark through his direction, production, and cinematic presentations. Notable works in his repertoire include "Arunodoyer Agnishakkhi" and "Rajdulari", amongst others, showcasing his talent.

Bulbul Mahalanobish

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobish who was also a poet, author, musician, and stage performer, passed away on July 14. On July 17, she was honoured with state tributes and floral farewells.

She held key roles in organisations like Jatiya Kabita Parishad, Kochikachar Mela, Udichi, Sector Commanders' Forum, and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Shilpi Parishad.

Mita Chowdhury

Renowned actress and prominent dramatist Mita Chowdhury passed away on June 29, 2023, while undergoing cancer treatment in London.

Mohan Khan

Director and playwright Mohan Khan, known for his contributions, passed away on May 30. He directed his debut drama which aired on BTV. Over his long career, Mohan Khan has directed over 500 tele-fictions and written around 200 of them. "Titir o Shankhachil", written by him, is one of the most memorable television dramas ever produced for BTV

Nadira Begum

Bhavaya artiste and Freedom Fighter Nadira Begum passed away on November 6 this year while receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. She was 73 years old.