Be respectful of artistes, we all have our struggles: Faria Shahrin

In the wake of the tragic passing of television actress Homayra Himu, the Bangladeshi entertainment industry has been rife with discussions and expressions of grief from celebrities and fans alike. However, actress Faria Shahrin has taken a different route by reflecting on the broader challenges and dynamics within the industry.

Faria has recently shared her thoughts on the matter, addressing the struggles faced by artistes in the industry, as well as the director's role in shaping the experiences of performers. In her statement, she expressed her feelings of disillusionment and uncertainty about her own path in the world of acting.

The actress highlighted a video of Homayra Himu where she was seen performing in a live video. "I heard that you get paid to do such live videos online," she said. Faria further questioned why certain artistes receive more support and opportunities from the production houses than others. She called for a more inclusive approach, asserting that all talented artistes should have the chance to showcase their skills, saying, "Why can't you (the directors) support all the artistes who love acting? Shouldn't they all get some work?"

Furthermore, Faria delved into the challenging aspects of an actor's life, especially in light of Himu's unfortunate circumstances. She said, "Did anyone ever take a moment to consider the personal struggles artistes might endure behind the scenes? Homayra apu didn't have her parents or siblings with her. Whom could she share her thoughts with? How was her family life, and how did she survive alone, earning her living? Did anyone ever think about it?"

Faria empathised with Himu, recognising that acting alone couldn't fulfil all of an artiste's expectations. She further argued that directors should be more supportive of all artistes and provide guidance. "Now those who are sharing pictures, many more artistes like her (Himu) are working with you. They wait every day to get a casting call. But you only run after those who have more views on online platforms. Why?"

Faria admitted that she, too, sometimes questions her own contributions and purpose within the industry, pondering if she is doing what she is truly capable of. "Sometimes, I also feel disheartened; I wonder what I'm doing. I'm not doing what I'm capable of, whereas a certain group is getting the opportunity. Then I feel it might be my failure."