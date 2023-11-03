Himu's Janaza to be held at Channel i courtyard, burial in Laxmipur

In a shocking turn of events, the entertainment industry in Bangladesh is reeling from the mysterious death of actress Humaira Himy, a beloved figure in the country's entertainment landscape. Her untimely demise has left everyone in shock and disbelief.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Humaira's death is not the result of a murder, suicide, or even a natural death, leaving authorities perplexed and the public clamouring for answers. Even after 20 hours since her passing, the cause of her death remains shrouded in mystery.

Rownak Hasan, the general secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh, disclosed that on Thursday night, November 2, Humaira's lifeless body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. However, this crucial investigation is expected to take some time to produce conclusive results. All that can be stated with certainty at this stage is that it is not a conventional death. Hasan expressed, "We cannot say for sure whether it's murder or suicide, but we are sure it's not a natural death."

According to the association's decision, Humaira's Janaza (funeral prayer) will be held at the Channel i courtyard in the capital city after the Jummah prayer today (November 3). This solemn occasion will allow her colleagues and the industry as a whole to pay their respects to the departed artiste. Following the prayer, Humaira will be laid to rest near Laxmipur, marking her final journey.

Before the tragic events of yesterday, Ahsan Habib Nasim, the president of the Actors Equity Bangladesh, played a crucial role. He accompanied Humaira's lifeless body to a hospital in the northern region. At that point, he was accompanied by a friend named Mihir. Upon their arrival at the hospital, medical professionals confirmed the tragic news of Humaira's passing.

A slight mark on her throat prompted doctors to alert the authorities, leading to the involvement of the police. Subsequently, the police have been actively searching for the friend who was present during these events, adding to the complexity of the case.

Humaira, a versatile artiste, has left an indelible mark on the media landscape over the past decade. She has been a part of numerous single-episode dramas and serials, as well as film projects. Her exceptional talent gained significant praise, especially for her role in the 2011 film "Amar Bondhu Rashed", directed by Morshedul Islam.

From reliable sources, it has come to light that Humaira Himu had been going through a tumultuous period over the past few years, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.