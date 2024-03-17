Apurba, suer come to mutual agreement

Last night, all litigations against Ziaul Faruq Apurba, including breach of contract and embezzlement, were resolved after the meeting with the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors Equity took place on Saturday (March 16).

The meeting, which lasted approximately six hours, was attended by key figures including Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan (Shahriar Shakil), the Managing Director of Alpha i, Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Ahsan Habib Nasim (President of Actors Equity Bangladesh), Rawnak Hasan (General Secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh), Monowar Pathan (President of Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh - Telepab), and Sazu Muntasir (General Secretary of Telepab).

At the end of the meeting, both parties reached a consensus that, despite being labeled as embezzlement, the issue was, in fact, a contractual dispute between them. Consequently, both parties lodged complaints, leading to a formal meeting held at the Telepub office in Niketan, Gulshan, on Saturday.

At the end of the meeting, it was informed through a notification, "Both parties have not fully performed the work according to the agreement." According to the contract, Ziaul Faruq Apurba acted in 9 dramas and agreed not to do the remaining dramas.

In that case, both parties will coordinate the advance payment for the rest of Apurba's dramas.

As per the terms of the contract, Aburba will return the extra money taken for the projects he did not perform in. Howerver, it will be given through Telepab. Everyone agreed on the meeting. Both Shahriar Shakil and Apurba shared the picture of their reconcilation on Facebook and assured fans that everything is sorted.

It is to be noted that on March 14, popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba was accused of embezzlement, breach of contract and schedule manipulation. This complaint was made by the production company Alpha i Studios Limited.

According to the production company, after signing a contract for 24 dramas on the remuneration of Tk 50 lakhs, Apurba participated in the shoots of only 9 fictions, and took Tk 33 lakhs from the company in advance. They also claimed that after this Apurba stopped all kinds of communication with the company.

Alpha i's Managing Director Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan (Shahriar Shakil) lodged a written complaint seeking resolution with the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors Equity. The issue which was resolved at the meeting on Saturday.