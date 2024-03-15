Apurba accused of illegal contract breach and financial misconduct

Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has been accused by the production company Alpha-i of illegal contract breach and embezzlement.

Following a legal notice sent to Apurba, accusations of financial loss were lodged with the Television & Digital Program Producers' Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and Actors Equity Bangladesh on behalf of Alpha-i 's managing director, Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan.

The statement mentioned that Apurba had signed a contract worth Tk 50 lakh for acting in 24 dramas produced by Alpha-i . Initially, he took Tk 25 lakh as advance payment. Later, he took Tk 8 lakh from the production company on multiple occasions.

It was agreed upon that he would allocate three days per month for shooting of these 24 dramas. However, Apurba began to delay the schedule after completing only nine dramas. Recently, despite scheduling shooting from February 19 to 23, he did not show up on the agreed date, cutting off all communication with the company.

In this circumstance, a legal notice was sent to Apurba, giving him seven days to respond on March 3, which the actor did not adhere to. As the actor was unreachable, Alpha-i sent a letter to the respective organisations seeking proper judgment, states the letter.

In response, Apurba has also sent a letter to Telepab and Actors' Equity defending his stance regarding the matter. Stating that he didn't do anything illegal, the actor said, "Since the issue has been taken to the court, it would not be appropriate for me to comment. My lawyer is handling the matter. He will take appropriate legal action. Apart from that, both parties will be informed about the entire matter within a day or two."

Ahsan Habib Nasim, the president of Actors' Equity Bangladesh, stated that both parties would meet within the next two days to discuss the matter. The issue will be resolved through a proper discussion.

Meanwhile, the showbiz community has seemingly sided with Apurba, with the likes of Shihab Shaheen, Chayanika Chowdhury and many others stating that this is a conspiracy against the actor.