I have faith in my audience: Mehazabien on ‘Saba’, her big-screen debut

In the realm of Bangladeshi showbiz, few names shine as brightly as Mehazabien Chowdhury. With a career spanning 14 years, she has become a household favourite, captivating audiences with her talent and charm on the small screen. However, for Mehazabien and her legion of fans, there has always been a lingering question– When will she grace the silver screen?

That question has finally been answered with the actress's debut film, "Saba", set to hit theatres soon. Directed by Maksud Hossain, "Saba" promises to be a cinematic treat, with Mehazabien taking on the lead role, marking a significant milestone in her career.

For Mehazabien, the transition from television to cinema has been a long-awaited dream, one that she eagerly shared with The Daily Star. "I have faith in my audience," she said, reflecting on her journey. "I want everyone to go and watch my first movie." It's a sentiment born out of her deep love and respect for her fans, who have stood by her through thick and thin.

In "Saba", Mehazabien portrays the character of Saba, a role she embraced wholeheartedly. "I tried to portray the character Saba who has unconventional perspectives of life andreally different than me," she explained. "The challenges Saba takes in the film, I could never undertake in real life. She is very brave. Not everyone can be as brave as her." It's a reflection of the artiste's dedication to her craft, as she delves into the complexities of her character with sincerity and depth.

The journey to "Saba" began in 2022 when director Maksud Hossain approached Mehazabien with the script. Instantly drawn to the story, the "Sabrina" famed actress knew she had to be a part of it. "The director has spent a lot of time behind this movie. He is also very hopeful about this work," she shared.

Filming for "Saba" took place in Dhaka, with Mehazabien joined by a talented cast that includes Rokeya Prachi, who portrays the role of Saba's mother and Mostafa Monwar. Together, they brought the story to life, infusing it with emotion and authenticity.

After months of shooting and post-production work, "Saba" is now ready to meet its audience. For the actress , the anticipation is palpable. "I'm eagerly awaiting the film's release. I want to watch the movie with everyone at the theatre."