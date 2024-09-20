TV & Film
Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:44 PM

‘Why are mob assaults being normalised?’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:33 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:44 PM
‘Why are mob assaults being normalised?’
Photos: Collected

The killing of a mentally unstable young man named Tofazzal, who was the victim of mob assault on suspicion of theft at Fazlul Haq Muslim Hall of Dhaka University (DU), left the entire country in a huge shock.

Like other social media users, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury voiced against this brutality. In her post, she asked, "Why is mob beating being normalised?"

The actress's fans and followers have expressed solidarity with her. One of the users commented, "Abrar Fahad asked for a little water in his final moments, and Tofazzal bhai was fed an entire meal before his death. Both incidents seem similar to me. Justice needs to be served today. It doesn't matter who is talented or who is a Dhaka University student anymore. Justice must be done right."

Mehazabien heads to Toronto for her debut film premiere
Another fan wrote, "For some reason, everyone thinks they will be safe if they can blame the other group. Wrongdoing is simply wrongdoing—why bring party affiliation into this?" A third person stated, "Given the current situation if strict punishment is not enforced for criminals in this society, it will lead to a very dire situation."

In this regard, the Dhaka University administration has filed a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station, which has been accepted as a formal case. Aman Ullah, the supervisor of Dhaka University's Estate Office, submitted the complaint on Thursday (September 19).

 

Mehazabien ChowdhhuryTofazzal beaten to death at DU
