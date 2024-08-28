Mehazabien heads to Toronto for her debut film premiere

Renowned Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, celebrated for having undertaken diverse roles in television dramas, telefilms, and OTT platforms, is about to embark on a new chapter in her career. This time, she is set to captivate audiences with her debut feature film, "Saba", which is gearing up for a significant release.

Although the film is yet to be released in Bangladesh, "Saba" will make its debut premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. This marks a major milestone for Mehazabien, as she transitions from the small screen to the international cinematic stage and the silver screen.

Expressing her excitement, Mehazabien shared, "This is a moment of immense joy for me. I'm thrilled that 'Saba' will be premiered at such a renowned international film festival even before its official release."

The actress revealed that she will soon be heading to Toronto to attend the festival. "Initially, I had hoped for the film to be released in Bangladesh first, where I could watch it with my family and close friends in the local cinema. However, now I'll have the honour of seeing it on an international stage," she added.

The world premiere of "Saba" is scheduled for September 7, with additional screenings on September 8 and 18. The film has already garnered significant attention, with tickets for the premiere selling out within just three days. Reflecting on this, Mehazabien said, "Hearing that all the tickets for the premiere are sold out has overwhelmed me. It feels incredible. I hope the film garners international acclaim, and that the reputation of Bangladeshi cinema spreads across the globe."

Directed by Maksud Hossain, "Saba" marks his debut as a filmmaker. The film also represents Mehazabien's first venture into cinema, a growth she has embraced with enthusiasm and dedication. The story of "Saba" revolves around the life and struggles of its titular character.

In closing the conversation, Mehazabien emphasised the team's immense dedication, "We all poured our hearts into this film. Every actor gave their best, and the director handled the project with great care."