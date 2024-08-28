TV & Film
Wed Aug 28, 2024 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 10:54 AM

Film Fiesta kicks off today

Get ready to immerse yourself in a collection of outstanding independent short films by local filmmakers at the Film Fiesta event. 

This event is dedicated to highlighting the remarkable talent within our community by featuring works of talented filmmakers. 

The festival will begin today from 6:00pm and run until 8:00pm. The selected films will be screened at 99 Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue (Dhaka Trade Centre), 16th floor, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka. 

Tickets are available for just Tk 200 and can be purchased via bKash by selecting the "Make Payment" option at the number 01334334776.

The films that will be showcased at the festival include "Shadows of the Country" by director Himel Biswas Himu, "Trikaalam" by Stany Joyson, "Passenger" by Evan Monawar, and "Gayeb" by Md Adib Mallick.

 

