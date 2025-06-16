Israel-Iran conflict
Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict: What you need to know now

Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Haifa amid a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 16, 2025.

If you have just joined us, check what has happened over the past few hours:

  • Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across Israel, with journalists on the ground saying it "felt like the largest so far"
  • At least three people have been killed in central Israel following the Iranian strikes, with dozens more injured and taken to hospital.
  • Explosions rocked major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa, where around 30 people were injured.
  • The Iranian strikes came shortly after Israel launched attacks on surface-to-surface missile sites in Iran and killed the intelligence chief of Iran's armed forces.
  • At least 224 Iranians have been killed in Israeli strikes since hostilities began on Friday, with 90% of casualties reportedly civilians, according to Iran's health ministry.
  • US President Donald Trump has said he hopes Israel and Iran can reach a deal, but that sometimes countries have to "fight it out". 
  • US media reported that Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • The strikes come as G7 leaders gather for a summit in Canada, where all eyes will be on Israel and Iran.
  • The Israeli military says it bombed the headquarters of the IRGC's Quds Force in the city as well as surface-to-surface missile sites in Iran.
  • Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons but will pursue its right to nuclear energy and research, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.
  • Iran executes individual charged with spying for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad - Fars News

