Türk criticises legal changes to ‘ban entity, activities’

Stresses fair, inclusive polls

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed concern over recent legal amendments that allow "banning political parties, organisations and their activities" in Bangladesh.

"This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly," he said in his address at the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Türk also noted that dialogue between Bangladesh's interim government and political parties was encouraging. "I urge meaningful advances on reforms, to create the environment for free and inclusive elections."

On May 12, the interim government -- formed after the ouster of the Awami League-led regime on August 5 -- banned all activities of the AL, including its digital operations, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ban will remain in effect until the International Crimes Tribunal completes the trial of the party and its top leaders.

Last October, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the AL, was declared a terrorist organisation and subsequently banned. Several affiliated bodies also fall under the current ban.

The 2009 Anti-Terrorism Act allowed authorities to ban entities identified as terrorist organisations, but did not include provisions for banning their activities. However, the newly enacted Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, expands that scope, authorising the government to "ban all activities of any entity."

Türk also spoke about the global implications of ongoing trade wars, citing the aftermath of high tariffs introduced by the Trump administration on countries including Bangladesh.

"Many of the poorest people in the world are falling even further behind, with their rights to food, health and an adequate standard of living under assault," he said, warning that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was "slipping out of reach".

"More than half of low-income countries are currently in, or at high risk of, debt distress. Many are also on the frontlines of the climate crisis. And the development finance they desperately need is dwindling, as major economies shift their priorities, expand defence budgets, and cut development finance.

"The recent imposition of soaring tariffs may seem like a high-stakes poker game, with the global economy as the bank. But the shockwaves of a trade war will hit Least Developed Countries with the force of a tsunami."

He warned that small island states, Caribbean nations, and countries with large export sectors -- including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam -- could face severe consequences. "Higher tariffs could put healthcare, education and a nutritious diet out of reach for many."