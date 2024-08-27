Dipty Chowdhury turns down lead role offer from Jaaz Multimedia

Dipty Chowdhury

Jaaz Multimedia, one of the country's leading production companies, is preparing to produce a film inspired by a contemporary event in Bangladesh. In their search for a fresh face to lead the project, they approached anchor Dipty Chowdhury with an offer to make her acting debut on the silver screen.

However, Dipty declined the offer. She recently gained widespread attention for her exceptional poise and patience during a talk show, where she was insulted by former Justice Manik after he lost his temper. Dipty's composed and dignified response earned her significant admiration and respect.

Abdul Aziz, the owner of Jaaz Multimedia, recently spoke to the media about the upcoming project, saying, "We are preparing to start a new film based on a contemporary event, with the story and script nearly complete. We initially considered casting Dipty Chowdhury for the lead role. However, she has informed us that she is not currently interested in pursuing an acting career. The film aims to portray a realistic picture of society, and we hope it will resonate with audiences."

Abdul Aziz

Following Dipty's decision to decline the offer, producer Aziz is now actively searching for a new actress to take on the role.

It is noteworthy that offers from Abdul Aziz and Jaaz Multimedia are rarely declined, given their reputation for promoting emerging talents. The production company has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous successful actors and actresses. In addition to introducing prominent stars like Nusraat Faria, Mahiya Mahi, Puja Chery, Bappy Chowdhury, and Symon Sadik, Jaaz Multimedia has also played a pivotal role in the success of artists such as Ziaul Roshan, Bipasha Kabir, Jolly, and Farin Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, Jaaz Multimedia is eagerly anticipating the release of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's directorial "Saturday Afternoon." The film has been held up at the censor board for several years for unknown reasons. If it receives the necessary clearance, plans are in place to release it in November of this year.