I stepped out to witness the people’s victory: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Mehazabien Chowdhury's debut film "Saba" is set to make a remarkable entry at the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, before its official release. The film has been selected for the prestigious Discovery programme, a significant recognition that highlights the anticipation surrounding the film and marks a major milestone in Mehazabien's career, as she steps into the world of cinema.

Expressing her heartfelt emotions, the actress shared, "I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed by this news. It's a special moment for those living abroad, especially in Canada, and for everyone attending the festival—they'll have the chance to watch "Saba", at its world premiere."

The "Punorjonmo" actress added, "It's truly a matter of pride for me because 'Saba' is my first film. It has made a place along with a total of 25 movies from around the world which will be showcased at this festival. This is a significant achievement for me."

Speaking about the world premiere of a Bangladeshi film abroad, she remarked, "Very few films from our country have had the opportunity to reach international film festivals. Previously, 'Rehana Maryam Noor' was praised on the global stage. Now, 'Saba' will be part of that legacy, which is a significant accomplishment for Bangladeshi cinema and a proud moment in my career."

Even before the film's release, her long-time colleagues and directors in the industry are highly optimistic about it, and discussions have already sparked on social media. When asked about her satisfaction with the experience, she shared, "I'm absolutely content with my performance in the project. There's a unique emotion that comes with the first silver-screen project, and that feeling has stayed with me."

Mehazabien also noted, "'Saba' is not just my debut film, but the first film for director Maksud Hossain. I had hoped it would be released in Bangladesh first, so I could experience it in theatres with my family, friends, and loved ones."

She believes that it is a great achievement for her that many renowned filmmakers from around the world will be watching the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

When asked about how well "Saba" will resonate with Bangladeshi audiences, Mehazabien said, "The film's budget isn't extravagant, but my genuine aim was to be part of a compelling story, and I'm glad to say we've achieved that. I believe the story of Saba has the potential to connect with viewers from all walks of life. The entire team has done an excellent job, and I've given my best performance."

Meanwhile, from the very beginning of the recent anti-discrimination student movement, the former Lux Superstar has been actively supporting the students on social media.

"The country has gained a new form of independence. On the day of the students' and people's victory, I stepped out of my home to witness the joy and celebrations firsthand. The experience was amazing," said Mehazabien.

When asked about her vocal support for the students, despite some hesitating to speak out, she responded, "I believe that personal freedom is essential in all aspects. Ultimately, one must stand up against injustice. I protested in my own way and supported the students' movement."

Mehazabien also spoke about the language of protest for artistes. She said, "The language of protest for artistes should be artistic. Everyone should have the freedom to protest against injustice in their own way. It's important to allow individuals the freedom to make their own choices."

The 45th Toronto International Film Festival is set to begin on September 5 and will run for ten days. The actress plans to attend the festival in full glory.