TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 06:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 10:24 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mehazabien starrer ‘Priyo Maloti’ to premiere at Cairo Int’l Film Festival

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 06:18 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 10:24 AM
Mehazabien starrer ‘Priyo Maloti’ to premiere at Cairo Int’l Film Festival
Photos: Courtesy

Bangladeshi cinema is set to make its mark on an international platform as "Priyo Maloti", starring Mehazabien Chowdhury, has been officially selected for the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). 

Known as "Whispers of a Thirsty River" in English, the film is directed by Shankha Das Gupta and will represent Bangladesh in the World Cinema category at CIFF's 45th edition, taking place from November 13 to 22 at Cairo's historic Opera House.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film stars renowned Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury in the titular role, with the screenplay crafted by Shankha Das Gupta and Abu Sayeed Rana. Gupta also wrote the story and directed the film, marking his debut in feature film direction.

Expressing his excitement about the selection, Gupta shared, "Getting the film into Africa's largest festival is a significant achievement. We began production in mid-2023, and I'm thrilled it's finally reaching an international audience." 

He added that "Priyo Maloti" delves into life's ordinary experiences, yet weaves in a unique political perspective, which he believes will resonate with viewers. "This film reflects much of my personal philosophy and aims to show that art is never truly separate from politics."

Mehazabien, who stars as Maloti, was equally thrilled about the selection. "While working on a project, we don't usually consider festivals. But seeing it selected internationally is incredibly rewarding. Playing Maloti was compelling due to the unique storyline, and I'm looking forward to international audiences experiencing it," she said. 

She also expressed her hope that Bangladeshi viewers will soon have a chance to see the film, which she believes will resonate deeply with them.

The film also stars Nader Chowdhury, Azad Abul Kalam, Shahjahan Samrat, and Rizvi Riju in supporting roles.

"Priyo Maloti" will have four screenings at CIFF, including two for festival attendees, a press show, and one for the festival jury. Each screening will include a Q&A session, offering audiences an interactive experience with the team behind the film. 

Although a release date in Bangladesh has yet to be announced, the film's joint producers, Frame Per Second and Chorki, are eager to share it with a local audience.

‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event
Read more

‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event

Related topic:
priyo malotiMehazabien ChowdhhuryWhispers of a Thirsty Riverdirector Shankha Das GuptaCairo International Film Festival (CIFF)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Why are mob assaults being normalised?’

‘Why are mob assaults being normalised?’

1m ago
Apurba’s co-stars share heartfelt messages on his birthday

Apurba’s co-stars share heartfelt messages on his birthday

4m ago
Ranjit and Deepa Mallick express admiration for Mehazabien Chowdhury

Ranjit and Deepa Mallick express admiration for Mehazabien Chowdhury

4m ago

Mehazabien starrer second film announced on her birthday bash

6m ago
‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event

‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event

2d ago
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে