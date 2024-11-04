Mehazabien starrer ‘Priyo Maloti’ to premiere at Cairo Int’l Film Festival

Bangladeshi cinema is set to make its mark on an international platform as "Priyo Maloti", starring Mehazabien Chowdhury, has been officially selected for the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

Known as "Whispers of a Thirsty River" in English, the film is directed by Shankha Das Gupta and will represent Bangladesh in the World Cinema category at CIFF's 45th edition, taking place from November 13 to 22 at Cairo's historic Opera House.

The film stars renowned Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury in the titular role, with the screenplay crafted by Shankha Das Gupta and Abu Sayeed Rana. Gupta also wrote the story and directed the film, marking his debut in feature film direction.

Expressing his excitement about the selection, Gupta shared, "Getting the film into Africa's largest festival is a significant achievement. We began production in mid-2023, and I'm thrilled it's finally reaching an international audience."

He added that "Priyo Maloti" delves into life's ordinary experiences, yet weaves in a unique political perspective, which he believes will resonate with viewers. "This film reflects much of my personal philosophy and aims to show that art is never truly separate from politics."

Mehazabien, who stars as Maloti, was equally thrilled about the selection. "While working on a project, we don't usually consider festivals. But seeing it selected internationally is incredibly rewarding. Playing Maloti was compelling due to the unique storyline, and I'm looking forward to international audiences experiencing it," she said.

She also expressed her hope that Bangladeshi viewers will soon have a chance to see the film, which she believes will resonate deeply with them.

The film also stars Nader Chowdhury, Azad Abul Kalam, Shahjahan Samrat, and Rizvi Riju in supporting roles.

"Priyo Maloti" will have four screenings at CIFF, including two for festival attendees, a press show, and one for the festival jury. Each screening will include a Q&A session, offering audiences an interactive experience with the team behind the film.

Although a release date in Bangladesh has yet to be announced, the film's joint producers, Frame Per Second and Chorki, are eager to share it with a local audience.