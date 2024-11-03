‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event

TV & Film
Photo: M H Bipu photography

Social media buzzed with reactions yesterday as actress Mehazabien Chowdhury was unable to attend the inauguration of the Khuki Lifestyle showroom in Chattogram. 

 

She had been scheduled to launch the new store at Reazuddin Bazar on Station Road on Saturday afternoon. However, citing security concerns, the actress had to return to Dhaka before the event.

Photo: Collected

According to reports, traders in Reazuddin Bazar allegedly threatened the Khuki Lifestyle shop, pressuring the owners to prevent the actress from inaugurating the store.

 

Late at night, Mehazabien reassured her fans in a social media post, saying, "I want to thank all my friends, family, and fans for checking in on me. I've safely reached Dhaka and am now at home, so there's no need for anyone to worry."

Photo: Collected

She explained that she had traveled to Chattogram to attend the showroom opening, but while en route from the airport, she was informed of potential security issues. For safety reasons, she and the organisers decided to forgo the event, turning back to the airport to return to Dhaka. She expressed her gratitude for everyone's concern.

In response, Imdad Hossain, the manager of Khuki Lifestyle, informed The Daily Star, "Mehazabien Chowdhury was unable to attend due to security concerns. She returned to Dhaka because of inadequate safety measures. The inauguration proceeded without her presence. I have nothing further to add."

 

