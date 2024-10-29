Mehazabien starrer ‘Kajal’ is now on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime, a global leader in the OTT world, has added Mehazabien Chowdhury starrer "Kajal" to its latest Bangladeshi lineup.

Directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, the drama premiered on the platform on October 28 and comes with English subtitles keeping international audiences in mind.

Veteran actor Tariq Anam Khan also plays a pivotal role in this drama, which tells a moving story about the bond between a father and his daughter.

Previously, a few films made it onto Amazon Prime, such as Amitabh Reza's "Rickshaw Girl", Rubaiyat Hossain's "Made in Bangladesh", Khijir Hayat Khan's "Ora 7 Jon", Rubel Hasan's "Mone Prane" and Shakib Khan starrer "Nabab".

Director Raz shared his excitement, stating, "This is a significant medium for showcasing Bangladeshi dramas, telefilms, and movies on the global stage. It feels great to have my work featured here."

"Kajal" features a song titled "Mamoni", written by Jony Haque, composed by Naved Parvez, and sung by Pallabi Roy and Payel Tripura.

Songwriter Jony Haque expressed his joy, saying, "Thanks to the drama, my song has made it to Amazon too! It's an incredible feeling. You can now enjoy this wonderful father-daughter story on Amazon Prime and give the song a listen too. I promise, you won't be disappointed."

The drama was initially released on February 13, 2022, on the YouTube channel of Cinemawala, the production company of the project.