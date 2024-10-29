‘Mirzapur’ film announced, fan-favourite characters to return

The hit OTT series "Mirzapur" is expanding into a film, thrilling fans with the return of the beloved character Munna bhaiya, portrayed by Divyenndu.

On Monday, the creators announced plans for a "Mirzapur" movie, promising a fresh storyline that brings back iconic characters like Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the series will be adapted into a standalone film, slated for release in 2026.

In a one-minute, 30-second video, Divyenndu addressed his fans in Hindi, saying, "I'm a Hindi film hero. The best way to experience a Hindi film is in a theatre. Need I remind you, I'm immortal."

The video was shared with the caption, "Everyone gets sweets on Diwali, but here's the real treat from Mirzapur."

After its nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Amazon Prime members in India and in over 240 countries and territories eight weeks later.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series debuted in November 2018, with its second season in October 2020 and the third in July 2024.