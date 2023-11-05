TV & Film
Pankaj Tripathi on being called ‘great actor’

Photo: Collected

Pankaj Tripathi has mastered various characters in recent years, be it by playing Rudra in "Stree" and Anup Saxena in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". 

Recently, the actor spoke at length about how he feels about being branded a "great actor" and revealed why people consider average performance to be exceptional.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the "OMG 2" star recounted being hailed as a "wonderful actor" by a female admirer. Extending on this, he stated that he does not consider himself to be an amazing actor because fairly ordinary work is being delivered in his surroundings. In such circumstances, even above-average work can be considered excellent.

"I believe I don't consider myself a brilliant actor because the work around me is so mediocre. As a result, even if someone performs over average, people consider it exceptional. However, I believe I take it lightly because it is not a question of life and death. Furthermore, it is the present truth, and there will be no compromise on work honesty," revealed the actor. 

He went on to add that this is why he never asks for retakes and never looks at the monitor after delivering a shot. 

Read more

Karan Johar requests Charlize Theron to not watch his films

The actor was most recently seen in "OMG 2" alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Amit Rai, was a sequel to 2012's "OMG - Oh My God!"

Related topic:
pankaj tripathiOMG 2
