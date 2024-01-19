TV & Film
‘Main Atal Hoon’: Pankaj Tripathi’s stellar performance saves the day

Photo: Collected

In a biographical tribute to India's 10th prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the film "Main Atal Hoon" unfolds a sincere narrative of the late leader's life. Pankaj Tripathi's remarkable performance in the role is the standout feature, providing depth to Atal's legacy.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, "Main Atal Hoon" avoids political biases and chest-thumping patriotism, instead focusing on portraying Atal's journey from his formative years, passion for poetry, legal studies, and journalism, to his involvement in politics. The film, while paying homage to Atal's illustrious career, is highlighted by Pankaj's convincing portrayal, capturing the essence of the late Indian prime minister.

The narrative starts with an elaborate build-up of Atal's life, providing insights into his childhood, his mischievous side, and his transformative journey as a politician. The film is successful in portraying Atal's traits, including his calmness and aggression, his idealism, and his commitment to his country.

However, the storytelling encounters inconsistencies in the second half, with rushed scenes and a lack of impactful presentation towards the end. The screenplay, co-written by Jadhav and Rishi Virmani, lacks pace, impact, and intrigue, resulting in a documentary-style approach to major events in Atal's career. 

The film covers historical incidents such as Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, the Kashmir attack in 1953, wars with China and Pakistan, the Emergency in 1975, and more. While these events are crucial to showcasing Atal's journey, they hinder the film's pacing, preventing emotional engagement.

The latter part of the film explores the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, pivotal events like India's nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998, a bus ride from Delhi to Pakistan, and the Kargil War. The attempt to cover a vast timeline in a 2-hour-19-minute runtime results in a lack of context for these events, making them appear disconnected and turning the film into a less engaging experience for those uninterested in history or politics.

Despite its flaws, "Main Atal Hoon" remains a commendable effort to showcase Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey, with Pankaj Tripathi's stellar performance standing out. The actor's portrayal captures Atal's mannerisms, expressions, and emotions convincingly, making it a memorable cinematic experience. Piyush Mishra, as Atal's father, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, adds a heartwarming touch to the film, contributing to the overall appeal.

‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ to compete with Hollywood action films for Vulture’s Stunt Awards

"Main Atal Hoon" offers an earnest depiction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, but it's Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional performance that elevates the film, despite its average storytelling.

Main Atal Hoonpankaj tripathiPankaj Tripathi in biopicAtal Bihari VajpayeeRavi Jadhav
push notification