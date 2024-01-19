‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ to compete with Hollywood action films for Vulture’s Stunt Awards

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster films "Jawan" and "Pathaan" have earned multiple nominations at an upcoming prestigious stunt awards show.

At Vulture's second Annual Stunt Awards, 2023 edition, the Bollywood films will compete with Hollywood superstars Keanu Reeves's "John Wick 4" and Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One", the seventh installation of the "Mission Impossible" film series.

Both the Indian films have been nominated in the "Best Overall Action Film" category. Atlee Kumar directorial "Jawan" has also received nominations in the categories of "Best Stunt in an Action Film" and "Best Vehicular Stunt" for the actionpacked 'highway chase' scene. Along with that, "Pathaan" earned a nomination for "Best Aerial Stunt" for the 'jetpack fight' sequence.

After four years of delivering a series of not-so-successful films such as "Zero" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal", Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in 2023 with Siddharth Anand directoerial "Pathaan". The spy thriller film broke several records at the box office and presented Shah Rukh as an action hero, who is most known for his romantic dramas.

SRK shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in "Pathaan" which gathered a gross revenue of Rs 1055 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. "Jawan", Shah Rukh Khan's another blockbuster film of 2023, earned a revenue of Rs 1160 crore worldwide, as stated by the same report.

The film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, amongst others. Notably, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt had cameo appearances in the film.