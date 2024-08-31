TV & Film
Rajkummar Rao unveils action thriller ‘Maalik’ on 40th birthday

Rajkummar Rao unveils action thriller ‘Maalik’ on 40th birthday
Photo: Collected

After the phenomenal success of "Stree 2", Rajkummar Rao is all set to embark on his next cinematic venture, an action-packed thriller titled "Maalik". 

On his birthday today, the actor delighted fans by announcing the film's title and sharing exciting details, confirming that director Pulkit will be helming the project.

In a recent social media post, the versatile actor gave audiences a first glimpse of the movie by releasing its official poster. 

Pulkit, who gained acclaim for directing the investigative drama "Bhakshak" featuring Bhumi Pednekar and "Dedh Bigha Zameen" starring Pratik Gandhi, is set to lead the charge on "Maalik". The film is being produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Rajkummar Rao is riding high on the success of "Stree 2", the much-anticipated sequel to his 2018 blockbuster "Stree". The horror-comedy, which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, has been a massive hit at the box office, raking in over Rs 600 crore worldwide. In India alone, the film's net collections have soared past Rs 450 crore, securing its place as one of Bollywood's top-grossing films of all time.

Looking forward, this veteran actor has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon. He's set to lead "Maalik", an action thriller under the direction of Pulkit. Additionally, he will feature alongside Triptii Dimri in "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" and share the screen with Vaani Kapoor in "Bachpan Ka Pyar".

