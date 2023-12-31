I thought my role wouldn’t even be noticed: Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri reveals why she did not need an intimacy coordinator while filming for her much-talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’.

The sizzling chemistry between Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster hit "Animal" has not only set the screens on fire but has also ignited a sudden surge in Triptii's Instagram followers. In an exclusive interview with News18, the talented actor delved into the experience of shooting an intimate scene with Ranbir and shared her unexpected journey after the film's release.

Photo: Vogue India

Triptii Dimri's portrayal of Zoya Riaz in "Animal" has become the talk of the town, receiving immense praise and attention. However, the actor admitted that she hadn't anticipated such a response for her character.

"I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well, but I wasn't expecting this kind of response from the audience for the character Zoya. I thought, 'It's a small role, and it will come and go.' But I wasn't expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven't been able to sleep," confessed Triptii.

Despite the explicit nature of the intimate scene, Triptii Dimri revealed that she approached it like any other scene in the film. She emphasised that the comfort level between the co-actors and the director played a crucial role. "That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren't making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story... As long as you're comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn't matter," she explained.

Addressing the absence of an intimacy coordinator on set, Triptii acknowledged that while some people may need them, it depends on the individuals involved. "But some people need them (intimacy coordinator). It depends from person to person," she added.

Triptii, who had earlier expressed in an interview with News18 that she wasn't seeking stardom and had signed "Animal" for the intriguing character, reiterated her surprise at the unexpected success of the film. "I just wanted to do 'Animal' because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn't a plan. It just happened, and I feel very lucky and grateful. I'm not seeking stardom," she stated.

Apart from Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor, "Animal", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film, released in five languages on December 1, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, with Bobby Deol portraying the antagonist in the gripping narrative.