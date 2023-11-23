Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' trailer unveils gritty tale of revenge

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film "Animal" was revealed, showcasing a dark and intense narrative of vengeance. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The gripping trailer provides a glimpse into the brutal rivalry between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters, highlighting their raw and dark personas. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna deliver compelling performances in the lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal showcases his bloodiest portrayal yet, engaging in merciless killings using knives, axes, and machine guns. The trailer elucidates the transformation of Ranbir's character, shaped by a violent upbringing, for which his on-screen father – Anil Kapoor's character, is held accountable.

Scheduled for release in theatres on December 1, "Animal" underwent a delay in its release from the initially planned date of August 11, 2023, due to pending post-production work.

Announced officially by T-Series on January 1, 2021, "Animal" initially featured actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga helming the director's chair. Later, Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra as Ranbir's on-screen wife, Geetanjali, after the latter chose Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila" over "Animal".

In an interview with Variety, Ranbir Kapoor shed light on his decision to accept the role in "Animal", stating that the script's uniqueness and intensity captivated him. Despite acknowledging the impact of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous movies, "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" — known for their controversial portrayal of misogyny, Ranbir clarified that his acceptance of "Animal" was primarily influenced by the script, the main character, and the opportunity to collaborate with the director.