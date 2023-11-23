Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb list of 2023's most popular Indian stars

Recently, IMDb revealed its Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, a distinctive ranking derived from the real-time page views of over 200 million monthly visitors globally.

Shah Rukh Khan secured the top spot, captivating a global audience with his stellar performances in two major hits, "Pathaan" and "Jawan", making him the IMDb No. 1 Indian star of 2023.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have claimed the second and third positions, respectively, in the rankings.

Grateful for attaining the second position on the list, Alia expressed, "IMDb truly reflects the choices of the audience. I've always considered them the true king and queen, and nothing surpasses their judgment. I extend my thanks to my audience for placing me in this position. As I aspire to consistently entertain them, my heart is brimming with love and gratitude. I pledge to persistently work hard, presenting more inspiring stories and characters on screen."

Wamiqa Gabbi, popular for her roles in "Jubilee" and "Charlie Chopra", clinched the fourth position on the list, credited for her nuanced performances.

"I am genuinely humbled and delighted to be included amongst the esteemed names on IMDb's Annual 10 Most Popular Celebrities List for 2023. This journey has been nothing less than a dream, and the overwhelming love and support from audiences worldwide have been truly heartening. This year brought a whirlwind of opportunities and learning, and I am immensely grateful for the chance to collaborate with incredibly talented individuals, especially my directors. To secure the fourth position as the most popular celebrity of the year is both an honour and a responsibility," expressed an elated Wamiqa.

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sobhita Dhulipala secured the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively.

Following closely is Bollywood's "Khiladi" Akshay Kumar, holding the ninth position. Vijay Sethupathi takes the tenth spot, trailing just behind Akshay.