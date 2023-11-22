‘Jawan’ becomes most watched Indian film on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" emerged as the highest-grossing Indian cinema of 2023, raking in over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. Following its initial theatrical release on September 7, the Atlee-directed movie, now available on Netflix with an 'extended cut,' has continued to set new benchmarks since its debut on the streaming platform on November 2.

According to Netflix's website data,"Jawan" holds the third position among the top ten films in the non-English category on the streaming platform.

"Jawan" has maintained its presence on the charts for two consecutive weeks, accumulating 3.7 million views and a total viewing duration of 10,600,000 hours. Notably, the only other Indian film on this prestigious list is the Tamil movie "Irugapatru," with 1,200,000 views and 3,000,000 hours viewed.

The leading film in the non-English category is "Wingwomen," securing the top spot with 11,600,000 views.

Netflix India declared on social media site X, "Vikram Rathore has hijacked our hearts and records! 'Jawan' is now the most-watched film in India in the first 2 weeks of launch, across all languages, on Netflix! Watch 'Jawan' in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, now streaming on Netflix."

According to news agency ANI, Shah Rukh Khan discussed his film's success and conveyed gratitude to his fans for their "unwavering love and support." He expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to announce that 'Jawan' is now the most-watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for their unwavering love and support for the film."

He further remarked, "The tremendous response from Netflix audiences reinforces the brilliance of Indian Cinema. 'Jawan' is more than just a film; it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema. I couldn't be prouder of its success on Netflix."

"Jawan" has reshaped the definition of box office success, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances, rewriting record books along the way.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Directed by Atlee, "Jawan" also includes cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Released on September 7, the film marks the inaugural collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.