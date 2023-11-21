SRK and Suhana Khan to share screen in thriller 'King'

In a groundbreaking move, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are set to join forces for a high-octane action thriller named "King". Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the much-anticipated film marks the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo.

Titled as a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's widely recognised title, 'King Khan', the movie is expected to commence shooting in January 2024, as reported by Pinkvilla. According to sources close to the project, "King" promises an unconventional action thriller experience, showcasing a unique dynamic between Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan.

Contrary to expectations of a softer film centred around the father-daughter relationship, "King" aims to break the norm with its action-packed narrative. Director Sujoy Ghosh, known for his acclaimed work in "Kahani", is steering the project's direction and is currently engaged in intensive pre-production and finalising the script.

Distinct from Shah Rukh Khan's recent action ventures like "Pathaan" and "Jawan", the essence of action in "King" is said to be sleek with adrenaline-pumping chase sequences. Despite the adrenaline rush, the movie's core revolves around an emotionally driven storyline filled with unexpected twists and turns.

The film is scheduled to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment, and it is a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan's production banner and Siddharth Anand, the director behind Shah Rukh's blockbuster "Pathaan" released earlier this year.

As anticipation builds for this unique cinematic collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan continues his prolific run in 2023, with the imminent release of Rajkumar Hirani-directed "Dunki" scheduled for December.