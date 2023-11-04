Bollywood's finest celebs make SRK’s birthday bash a star-studded affair

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with a glitzy, star-studded bash that brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The event, which was a private affair, provided a rare glimpse into the glamorous celebration, with exclusive pictures capturing the presence of luminaries like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni, amongst others.

The evening sparkled with the charm of these A-list celebrities as they posed for the cameras. The cricket legend MS Dhoni also joined in the photo fun, sharing the frame with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan had an enjoyable photo session with her group, adding to the allure of the event.

In addition to these famous faces, the party drew in a multitude of other Bollywood celebrities. Suhana Khan, Karisma Kapoor, John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mika Singh, Pritam, Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and many more celebrities from the industry graced the occasion with their presence.

While the birthday star, Shah Rukh Khan, kept the details of his full appearance shrouded in mystery, the pictures shared by Mona Singh portrayed him exuding dapper charm, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more photos from this extravagant birthday celebration.