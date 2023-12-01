Ranveer Singh honours 'idol' Johnny Depp while receiving award from Sharon Stone

The third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival commenced this week, featuring a lineup of international and Arab stars. Ranveer Singh from India was honoured with The Red Sea: Honoree Award, presented by Sharon Stone, who hailed him as an 'all-round creative genius.' In his acceptance speech, Ranveer made a somewhat controversial political choice by openly expressing his admiration for Johnny Depp, who was also present in the audience.

"I had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer before, what a great guy. It gives me genuine, great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award," the Basic Instinct star remarked as Ranveer seemed flattered while going up to accept the award. During his speech, he made a gesture towards Depp and stated, "I want to go off-script for a moment here. One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you've unknowingly taught me about the craft, sir. Master of transformation, versatility, something that inspired by you."

In recent years, Depp's career has faced setbacks due to widely publicised legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. Depp recently won a defamation lawsuit against Heard, marking a slow professional resurgence. He is attending the festival with his latest film, "Jeanne du Barry".

In an interview with Deadline during the festival's third year, coinciding with Saudi Arabia's embrace of globalization this decade, Ranveer discussed assuming the mantle of the Don franchise from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Expressing his desire to impart his unique touch to the 'revered franchise,' he acknowledged the significance of being chosen as their successor. The actor last appeared in the critically and commercially successful "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

The opening ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Will Smith, Baz Luhrmann, and various other stars. In the previous year, Sharon Stone's reaction to being seated next to the honoree Shah Rukh Khan accumulated significant attention and made headlines.