Johnny Depp responds to accusations of abuse by ‘Blow’ co-star Lola Glaudini

Actor Johnny Depp has broken his silence following allegations of verbal abuse levelled against him by his "Blow" co-star, Lola Glaudini. The accusations came to light after a recent episode of the "Powerful Truth Angels" podcast resurfaced on social media, where Glaudini recounted her experience of mistreatment by Depp during the filming of the 2001 movie.

In the podcast, Lola Glaudini detailed an incident during the filming of "Blow" where Depp allegedly berated her for laughing too loudly during one of his monologues. "Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and he goes, 'Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up," recounted Glaudini.

In response to the allegations, a representative for Johnny Depp stated to Deadline, "Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew, and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

Lola Glaudini revealed that the incident occurred on the first day of filming and that she had not previously met Depp. She expressed her initial excitement about working with the star she admired but was instead confronted with what she described as a verbal attack. Despite the confrontation, Glaudini stated that she refrained from crying.

Glaudini further disclosed that Depp later approached her, attributing his behaviour to being "really in his head" and immersed in his character. Depp reportedly expressed a desire to ensure that they were on good terms, to which Glaudini responded affirmatively.

"Blow", directed by Ted Demme, is a biographical crime drama depicting the life of American cocaine smuggler George Jung. In addition to Depp and Glaudini, the film also starred Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, and Paul Reubens.

The emergence of Glaudini's allegations adds to the controversies surrounding Johnny Depp in recent years, as he has faced legal battles and accusations of abusive behaviour from various sources. Depp's representatives have consistently denied such allegations.