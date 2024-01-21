Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look photos from 'Modi'

Based on the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, 'Modi' marks Johnny Depp’s return to the director’s chair after 1997’s ‘Brave’.

Al Pacino has started shooting for Johnny Depp-helmed "Modi", announced Depp's production banner IN.2 Film, sharing a bunch of first-look pictures of the two actors from the sets.

Depp is making his directorial comeback with this biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, based on a play by Dennis McIntyre. He previously donned the director's hat for the 1997 neo-western film "The Brave", starring Marlon Brando.

"Modi" covers a 48-hour period in Modigliani's life in Paris during World War I. Becoming frustrated with his run-in with the authorities, the artist, now a fugitive, is on the verge of retiring. However, a chance encounter with a French art collector, Maurice Gangnat, changes his life.

In the pictures shared by the makers, Depp sported an eccentric hat and read the script with Pacino, who reportedly portrays Gangnat in the upcoming film. The duo had previously worked together on 1997's "Donnie Brasco".

Riccardo Scamarcio, who recently featured in "A Haunting in Venice", was also present on the set. In addition to Pacino and Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Bruno Gouery and Luisa Ranieri will appear in key roles in Depp's directorial venture.

The screenplay for the movie, jointly produced by Depp and Barry Navidi, was developed by Jerzy and Mary Kromowlowski, and principal filming took place in Budapest, Hungary.

"Modi" is Depp's first major project after his 2022 legal victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard, who had levelled allegations of sexual violence against him.

