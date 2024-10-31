Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez & more: 7 stars who embraced Halloween spirit

When it comes to Halloween, no one embraces the thrill of costumes quite like Hollywood's elite. This year, stars are celebrating the spooky season with unforgettable transformations. Anne Hathaway stunned fans as a hauntingly captivating Zombie Lady Liberty, while Selena Gomez channeled the whimsical spirit of Alice, alongside Benny Blanco as a quirky Mad Hatter.

As autumn leaves blanket the streets and the scent of pumpkin spice lingers, audiences eagerly await more iconic looks. Here's a glimpse at some pop culture-inspired celebrity costumes making waves this Halloween.

Anne Hathaway fully embraced Halloween this year, as she reimagined herself as a haunting version of Lady Liberty. Sporting a Statue of Liberty crown and a clever "Boo York City" tee, The Idea of "You" star gave off an intense, post-apocalyptic aura. Her bold, chilling makeup — with a ghostly white face, hollow, shadowed eyes, blood-red lips, and quirky bat-shaped glasses — brought the "zombified" theme to life in unforgettable style.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embraced a Tim Burton-inspired twist on "Alice in Wonderland" this Halloween. Selena, as a gothic Alice, wore a flowing blue-grey dress that exuded dark charm. Her blonde wig, styled in soft waves with a black headband, paired with smokey eyes, added a whimsical edge.

Meanwhile, Benny channeled the eccentricity of Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter with a wild, frizzy red wig and an oversized top hat, completing the duo's enchanting look.

"Which will it be — red or blue pill?" Sophie Turner teased, as she stepped into the iconic Neo-Trinity aura from The Matrix in a nod to the 90s sci-fi masterpiece. Sporting a sleek, futuristic look, she stunned in a form-fitting leather bodysuit, exuding pure cyberpunk energy. With prop guns strapped at her waist, she captured the essence of the classic film's fearless, rebellious spirit.

Halle Berry embraced her inner witch this Halloween, donning a flowing blue gown with a dramatic slit and a classic pointed hat, all while holding her beloved black cat, Coco. Even after two decades, she proved she still has that Catwoman charm. Captioning her photos with, "No tricks needed when my little black kitty and I are the treat! Happy International Black Cat Day, everyone," she celebrated the day with style.

Meanwhile, singer G-Eazy took a nostalgic route, stepping into the world of Harry Potter for an early Halloween celebration. His "Gerry Potter" transformation was complete with Harry's signature round glasses, lightning bolt scar, and a Gryffindor tie, all paired with a grey sweater, black pants, and a cloak for a magical touch.

Lizzo brought her sense of humour to Halloween, playfully responding to a recent South Park episode titled "The End of Obesity," where characters discussed her weight loss journey, referencing the use of the drug Ozempic. The "Pink" singer addressed the satire head-on by dressing as a fictional Ozempic alternative, complete with "side effects" like "a smile on your face and a pep in your step," adding her own witty twist to the conversation.