Sajid Khan
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 10:02 PM

Spook-off

Midnight visitor

'Midnight visitor' is one of the winning entries of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween themed writing contest "Spook-Off". One winning 100-word flash fiction or a two-line horror story will be published each day of the week all the way till Halloween
I opened my eyes at the strike of midnight, still half-asleep, and noticed my sister beside me, holding me tight and whispering inaudible words in my ears.    

I suddenly remember that I fell asleep alone in my bed and I looked over to her bed across the room in horror, seeing her peacefully snoring away.   

Sajid Khan is a thriving insomniac, sometimes wondering if he would be better off being one of the terrors of the night.

