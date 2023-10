'1 new message' is the top winner of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween writing contest Spook-off in the two-sentence fiction category

"It's been quite some time", I thought to myself as I just had dinner with Sarah, my wife; I'm home for dinner for the first time this week after six consecutive night shift duties. A notification buzzed on my phone, unusual because I muted work contacts; it was a text from Sarah, "I'll be late for dinner, don't wait for me."

Samin Shahan Rahman runs faster than Usain Bolt to bed after turning off the lights at night. Contact to race him at [email protected].