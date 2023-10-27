'3 hours past midnight' is one of the winning entries of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween themed writing contest "Spook-Off". One winning 100-word flash fiction or a two-line horror story will be published each day of the week all the way till Halloween

"Will someone save my child?" the voice wailed from under the lamppost, "My Rabeya is dying!"

With a 500 taka note in her hand, Rukhsana hesitantly stepped out onto the street. As she stretched her hand towards the woman, she grabbed it and said, "God bless you, Maa. What's your name?"

As she looked up, Rukhsana noticed her eyeballs missing. "Rukhsana", she muttered before she passed out.

When she woke up, she found herself in the woman's lap, stuck in the body of a child. The woman grinned at her.

Looking up at the buildings and wailed, "Will someone save my child? My Rukhsana is dying!"

Hasib Ur Rashid Ifti is scared of getting email from strangers. Don't mail him at [email protected].