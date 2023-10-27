3 hours past midnight
"Will someone save my child?" the voice wailed from under the lamppost, "My Rabeya is dying!"
With a 500 taka note in her hand, Rukhsana hesitantly stepped out onto the street. As she stretched her hand towards the woman, she grabbed it and said, "God bless you, Maa. What's your name?"
As she looked up, Rukhsana noticed her eyeballs missing. "Rukhsana", she muttered before she passed out.
When she woke up, she found herself in the woman's lap, stuck in the body of a child. The woman grinned at her.
Looking up at the buildings and wailed, "Will someone save my child? My Rukhsana is dying!"
Hasib Ur Rashid Ifti is scared of getting email from strangers. Don't mail him at [email protected].
