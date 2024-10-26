Raise no alarm, if on a night dimly lit,

In a village far away, an apparition flies past.

The silhouette brews no evil; it never did.

It's the ghost of Arun Das: lean, petite, and hardly eight.

Every now and then,

He flees the crematorium and stops by a grave.

Be brave, if on the street dark and grim,

You find a second soul by his side.

With the ghost of Ali Asad, he illuminates the night.

Slowly they glide

To the remnants of a burned house.

Don't shift; they always come back.

Stand still

Till you watch them bolt through the back door

With sweets in each hand, stolen from the altar:

A devotee's indifference, a small price to pay.

Find the imps in the forest next,

As their giggles fill the air

Just like old times.

Laugh along; God took no offense.

With the days in flesh gone by,

Let the ghosts rule the night.

Soon their wails will shred the sky;

They will mourn the murder of a million smiles,

The lost days of sweet mischief,

Knowing no harm and yet being killed.

Be afraid now,

Be a little afraid,

As from mosque to temple they run

To find which god the rioters pleased.

Afifa Alam Raisa is a book reviewer and an undergraduate student pursuing Bachelor's of English at East West University. Apart from being a cricket freak, she is a voracious reader and a passionate writer. She knows very little about herself.