'Last visit' is one of the winning entries of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween themed writing contest "Spook-Off". One winning 100-word flash fiction or a two-line horror story will be published each day of the week all the way till Halloween

Rizwan woke up in the middle of the night with a weird feeling that his mother was sitting at the end of the bed. Just then the phone rang, and he picked it up, his sister cried "Bhaiya, Amma just died, she wanted to see you one last time."

Salwah Chowdhury is a bookworm and a toddler mom who works full-time at an NGO.