'New home' is the top winner of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween writing contest Spook-off in the 100 word fiction category

The new place was constructed using fresh oak. There was not enough space to move around in but it felt very nice and cosy. The aroma had a pristine earthy scent to it. However, the atmosphere inside was pretty dense, making it difficult to breathe in. Surprisingly it was very efficiently made last week by skilled craftsmen. It was also very dark inside. There were neighbours nearby who had such custom places made for them too with various materials. As I looked around, it did feel quite lonely inside. Maybe I should have gotten cremated instead.

Sajid Khan is a thriving insomniac, sometimes wondering if he would be better off being one of the terrors of the night.