Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:28 PM

Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:28 PM
Mosharraf Karim to dish out Halloween spooks with 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel'
Chorki unveiled the first look of the Mosharraf Karim-led web series "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" yesterday. The poster hints that the actor will be serving up local delicacies with a touch of the supernatural in this original series, set to premiere on the platform this Halloween. 

Kazi Asad wrote and directed the "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" series, adapting its screenplay from a short story by Shariful Hasan. The series' name hints at its mystery, with the storyline also tied to food.

The web-series will feature three episodes over three weeks. The names of the episodes are "Boal Macher Jhol" (Boal Fish Curry), "Khasir Paya" (Goat Trotters), and "Hasher Salun" (Duck Curry). 

The episode "Khasir Paya" is inspired by the short story of the same name, "Hasher Salun" is adapted from "No Exit," and "Boal Macher Jhol" is based on the story "Khabar." Kazi Asad shared that the "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" series offers viewers a unique mix of genres, blending psychological horror, fantasy, thriller, and mythology.

Starting from midnight on October 30, viewers can watch the first episode of the series, "Boal Macher Jhol." The ensemble cast includes Gazi Rakayet, Salahuddin Lavlu, Shilpi Sharkar Apu, A K Azad Shetu, Nidra Dey Neha, and many others.

Having begun his career in the 1990s, Mosharraf Karim is no stranger to the stage, television, film, and even web-series. However, "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" marks his debut in the anthology format—a genre that offers distinct storytelling opportunities.

 

