Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Bhootpori’ earns spot at Intl Film Festival of India

Last year, Bangladesh's Jaya Ahsan achieved a groundbreaking milestone at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), representing five films spanning three distinct film industries. This year, she will return to the 55th edition of IFFI with the film "Bhootpori", which has been selected to be screened in the Feature Film segment within the Indian Panorama section of the festival.

This year, 20 films have been selected for the Indian Panorama section. Along with "Bhootpori", two additional Bengali films—"Amar Boss" by the duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and "Aankh Ki Kothin" directed by Saurav Palodhi—will compete in this category. The International Film Festival of India is scheduled to begin on November 20 in Goa and will wrap up on November 28.

Directed by Saukorja Ghosal, "Bhootpori" explores the haunting and enigmatic world of spirits. The narrative follows a woman who lost her life in 1947. Her unsettled soul, lingering in the present, crosses paths with a young boy, and together, they embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind her death. Eventually, the spirit learns that her demise in 1947 was far from accidental—it was a murder.

Jaya Ahsan takes on the role of a ghostly figure, Bhootpori, with an ensemble cast that includes Ritwick Chakraborty, Sudipta Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukherjee, and Bishantak Mukherjee, among others. The film premiered in West Bengal on February 9 of this year.

Several of Jaya Ahsan's films are lined up for release across both Bengals, building anticipation among her fans. Among these are "Jaya Aar Sharmin," along with West Bengal's "Kalantar," "Putulnacher Itikatha," and "OCD."

Jaya has recently expanded her acting career into the realm of web-series, taking on a new challenge with her first role in the digital space. She is set to appear in "Jimmi," an eagerly anticipated series directed by Ashfaque Nipun.

In "Jimmi," Jaya portrays a junior government employee who has faced a decade-long stagnation without promotion, straining her family's finances. One day, she stumbles upon a hidden box of cash in her office storeroom. This unexpected discovery propels her into a whirlwind of challenges, with her character ultimately succumbing to the allure of wealth.

Production for this promising series is set to begin shortly.