'Lift' is one of the winning entries of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween themed writing contest "Spook-Off". One winning 100-word flash fiction or a two-line horror story will be published each day of the week all the way till Halloween

11:44PM.

I had been standing in the corner of the lift for around six minutes. It kept moving.

It moved like an eerie little shadow; the ones that you noticed sometimes but it always bothered

you.

That stupid guard that kept standing at the gate and that stupid dog that kept screaming--I

hated them both. Only if they would just shut up and let me look properly.

I think it was closer tonight. I really did not want it inside the lift. But it was.

It followed me to my room. It keeps looking at me with unblinking eyes.

Kazi Mahdi Amin keeps writing when there's other important things to do.